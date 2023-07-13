Anubhav-Barsha marital discord: Orissa HC issues directive to expedite hearing

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court has issued a crucial directive to expedite the hearing of the divorce petition filed by Ollywood fame Anubhav Mohanty.

The court has ordered a swift conclusion to the proceedings regarding the hearing of the Anubhav Mohanty and Barsha Priyadarshini divorce case. The hearing is expected to be completed within a period of three months, as per the court’s instructions. The Family Court has been directed to commence the hearing process on July 31st.

Furthermore, the court has set a four-week deadline to finalize the responses, ensuring the swift resolution of the case.

It is to be noted that Odia film actor and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Anubhav Mohanty filed a divorce petition against actress wife Barsha Priyadarshini in a Delhi court in July 2020. Later, the matter was transferred to Cuttack. The marital discord between Anubhav and Barsha came to the fore after a local court in Cuttack listed Barsha’s petition of domestic violence against her actor-turned-politician husband.