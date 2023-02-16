Anubhav-Barsha marital discord: Both appear before family court in Cuttack

Cuttack: Actor Barsha Priyadarshini and actor-turned-MP Anubhav Mohanty appeared before the family court here in Cuttack on Thursday, according to reliable reports.

The lawyer of Anubhav questioned Barsha on various aspects of the case and collected the required evidence in the matter.

The actor-turned-MP Anubhav Mohanty and his wife Barsha Priyadarshini have been tangled in a marital discord for more than a year now. They have filed for a divorce.

The family court in Cuttack had directed the actors to appear before it in connection with a family dispute. The actress Barsha Priyadarshini appeared before the family court in Cuttack for recording of statement, said reports.

It is noteworthy that the court had directed the couple for an appearance. The actress had earlier appeared in the court. However, the statement recording process remained incomplete hence she reappeared today.

The lawyer of Anubhav Mohanty has questioned Barsha but it had not been completed so she appeared in the family court today, yet again.