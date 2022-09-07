Anubhav-Barsha marital discord: Actress Barsha withdraws petition filed in High Court

Cuttack: In the Anubhav-Barsha marital discord matter of Odisha, actress Barsha Priyadarshini today withdrew the petition that she had filed in the Orissa High Court where she had urged for interrogation of husband cum actor Anubhav Mohanty again. Following this, the HC has closed the matter.

It is to be noted that Barsha had urged for interrogation of Anubhav again. Earlier, the family court in Cuttack had closed interrogation of Anubhav as counsel for Barsha was absent in the Court. Later, Barsha had filed a petition in the family Court to interrogate Anubhav again. However, the family Court had rejected her plea.

Barsha had challenged this decision of the Cuttack Family Court in the High Court.

It is to be noted that while interrogation of Anubhav was half done, on July 11, counsel for Barsha was not present in the Court for Anubhav’s interrogation. On the other hand, from Anubhav side it was informed to the Court that no more witnesses will be presented from his side and a memo had been filed in this matter at the family court. Accordingly, the Court had issued directive to end interrogation of Anubhav.

However, later Barsha had filed a petition where she urged to interrogate the actor. As the Family Court rejected it, she had moved to the High court.

It is to be noted that Anubhav had filed a case in the Patiala House Court in Delhi in 2020 seeking divorce from Barsha. This case had been transferred to Cuttack Family Court with the directive of Supreme Court. On April 5, 2021 both Anubhav and Barsha had appeared in the Family court.