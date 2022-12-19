Anubhav-Barsha marital discord: actress appears before family court in Cuttack

As the latest development in the Anubhav-Barsha marital discord case, Barsha appeared before the family court in Cuttack today.

By Sudeshna Panda 0
Cuttack: The latest development in the Anubhav-Barsha marital discord case is that the actress Barsha appeared before the family court here in Cuttack today.

The actor-turned MP Anubhav Mohanty and his wife Varsha Priyadarshini have been tangled in a marital discord.

The family court in Cuttack had directed the actors to appear before it in connection with a family dispute.

Actress Varsha Priyadarshini appeared before the family court in Cuttack for recording of statement, said reports.

It is noteworthy that the court had directed the couple for an appearance.

