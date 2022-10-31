Anubhav-Barsha marital discord: actors appear before family court in Cuttack

Cuttack: As the latest development in the Anubhav-Barsha marital discord case, the two actors appeared before the family court in Cuttack today.

The actor-turned MP Anubhav Mohanty and wife Varsha Priyadarshini appeared before the family court in Cuttack in connection with family dispute.

Earlier on October 28, 2022 the Court, ordered Barsha to return the house keys of Anubhav’s paternal house in the presence of a court representative.

On August 30, the court ordered Barsha Priyadarshan to vacate her husband Anubhav Mohanty’s residence in Cuttack within a month.

It is noteworthy that, Barsha Priyadarshini had vacated the actor-turned-politician Anubhav Mohanty’s paternal residence on October 2, 2022. But had retained the house keys.

The Court today ordered the actress or her lawyer to deposit the house keys in the court or in the presence of a court representative.

The order has been passed by the Cuttack Sadar Sub Divisional District Magiatrate (SDJM) Court on Friday.

Barsha was directed to vacate her husband’s residence in a month on August 30. Later, on September 13 the actress had informed the Cuttack district judge court that she would vacate her in-laws’ house within a month. Since the deadline ended on September 30, she vacated the house in Cuttack.

Reportedly, actor Anubhav Mohanty had requested the Puri Ghat police station for assistance to enter his house. The police had too agreed to his request and promised to provide all support to him.