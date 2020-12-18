anubhav in Cuttack SDJM Court

Anubhav-Barsha legal battle: Actor cum MP Anubhav Mohanty appears before SDJM Court in Cuttack

By WCE 5

Cuttack: The legal battle between actor cum politician, MP Anubhav Mohanty and Odia actress Barsha Priyadarshini has again hit the headlines as Anubhav appeared before the SDJM Court in Cuttack of Odisha today.

“I have full confidence in the judicial system of the country and hence appearing before the Court. The guilty should be punished. Justice should be granted to the rightful person.” said Anubhav.

It is to be noted that Barsha Priyadarshini has filed a case under ‘Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act’ against Anubhab Mohanty before the SDJM court in Cuttack on August 7. She also reportedly demanded alimony from her husband.

On the other hand Anubhav Mohanty has filed a case for judicial separation from his wife in the Patiala House Court in Delhi.

