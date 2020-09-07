Barsha seeks police protection

Anubhav-Barsha case: Police at Anubhav’s house after Barsha seeks protection

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack: Odia actress Barsha sought Police protection on Monday. Acting on the request of the actress Police rushed to house of Anubhav where Barsha is living. With this the Anubhav-Barsha case has taken a new twist today.

As per reports, Barsha called up Police two times and informed that she is feeling unsecured at the house of Anbhav, where she is presently staying. She complained that she is being abused and intimidated. Accordingly, Police reached house of Anubhav in Cuttack.

Earlier today Anubhav had said that as he and his actress wife Barsha could not reach to a solution through amicable settlement, they had to approach the Court of law.

