Cuttack: The Cuttack Sub Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM) shall hear the issue of maintenance of Barsha Priyadarshini today.

Barsha has filed a petition against Anubhav under The Protection Of Women From Domestic Violence Act 2008. The sections that have been applied are Secs. 12, 16, 18, 19, 20 and 22.

The marital discord between Anubhav and Varsha came to forefront after a local court in Cuttack listed Varsha’s petition of domestic violence against her actor-turned-politician husband Anubhav Mohanty.

Anubhav might appear in the Court today. It is noteworthy that, Odia film actor and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Anubhav Mohanty has also filed a divorce petition against actress wife Barsha Priyadarshini in a Delhi court in July this year.

Varsha, in her petition has accused Anubhav of being denied the rights of becoming a mother. She alleged that Anubhav is a habitual drunkard and accused him of having multiple affairs.

 

