anubhav and barsha

Anubhav-Barsha Case: Complaint Registered Against Anubhav and 2 Others

By WCE 2

Cuttack: In yet another twist in the much talked about Barsha and Anubhav case, a complaint has been registered  against the actor-turned-MP and two of his associates.

The Purighat police station at Cuttack has registered a  case against actor-turned-Kendrapara MP Anubhav Mohanty and his two associates under Sec 498A of IPC.

It is noteworthy that the complaint had been lodged by his wife and Ollywood actress Barsha Priyadarshini as she was not allowed to enter her in-laws house on Saturday.

On the other hand the Kendrapara MP on Saturday evening had written a letter to Odisha DGP Abhay stating that he and his family are not safe and some criminal conspiracy is being hatched by his wife Barsha.

