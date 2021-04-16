Jajpur: In a historical incident, an antique Shivalinga has been unearthed in Jajpur district of Odisha on Friday. In the last few days a number of ancient idols of different Hindu Gods were unearthed from the Baitarani River.

As per reports, an antique idol of Lord Narayan and some other antique articles were unearthed earlier today from the Devi Ghat of Baitarani River. Later the same day, an ancient Shivalinga was unearthed from the River near Siddheswara temple. People have started worshipping the idol.

A JCB had been engaged for a mega drinking water project near Siddheswara temple when the said idol was recovered. The idol is said to be 5 feet high.

After recovery of the Shivalinga, devotees took it to the Siddheswara temple and started worshiping.

It is to be noted that on the day of Shivaratri earlier this year a huge Shivalinga had been unearthed from the sands of Baitarani River near Siddheswara temple. Recovery of such a big number of ancient idols from the River has become the talk of the town these days.