Antigen Test In Private Labs of Odisha to cost Rs 450

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has capped the fee for antigen test at Rs 450 in the state government-approved private laboratories. Adding to that, the GST will be levied.  A letter was issued by the Health Department today in this regard.

The private laboratories will conduct antigen test with strict adherence to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) protocols.

The Odisha government has granted permission to four private laboratories in Bhubaneswar to conduct the RT-PCR test.

After commencement of antigen in private hospitals, the load on government hospitals will be less as regard to tests.

