Anti-Maoist Posters Surface At Malkangiri

By KalingaTV Bureau

Malkangiri: Anti-Maoist posters surfaces in various posters at different places in Swabhiman Anchal of Malkangiri district.

The anti-Maoist posters were put up at different places in Lamataput, Anakadeli and Hanumal areas by some group members in cut-off areas of the Naxal-affected district.

In the posters, the members of an anti-tribal group have opposed the killings of innocent villagers as well as physical assaults on suspicion of police informers.

Recently, the Maoists had allegedly killed a villager identified as Das Khemudu by slitting his throat and started beating up three persons at Khajuriguda village under Jodamba police limits.

