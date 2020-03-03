Deogarh: Deogarh District Police on Tuesday organized a public relations camp in Panibhandar village under the district’s Maoist-affected Limura Out Post area to sensitize people against Maoist movement. Hundreds of men and women from the surrounding area took part in the camp.

Deogarh SP P Rahul Jain inaugurated the awareness camp and sensitized people against Maoist movement. Addressing the gathering he advised people to stay away from the movement and involve in the nation building.

During the camp free medical care was provided to the villagers and medicines were distributed.

The district police also distributed sports equipment, musical instruments, clothing, winter clothes, and textbooks to the villagers.

The villagers praised the initiative by Deogarh District Police while at the end of they enjoyed a feast.