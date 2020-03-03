Anti-Maoist awareness campaign held in Odisha’s Deogarh

Anti-Maoist awareness campaign held in Odisha’s Deogarh

By KalingaTV Bureau
0 14

Deogarh: Deogarh District Police  on Tuesday organized a public relations camp in Panibhandar village under the district’s Maoist-affected Limura Out Post area to sensitize people against Maoist movement. Hundreds of men and women from the surrounding area took part in the camp.

Deogarh SP P Rahul Jain inaugurated the awareness camp and sensitized people against Maoist movement. Addressing the gathering he advised people to stay away from the movement and involve  in the nation building.

Related News

Jewellery, cash stolen from marriage reception venue in…

One dead, several injured as bus overturns in Odisha

Balangir MP Sangeeta Singh Deo allegedly attacked in Lok…

Panic strikes farmers in Jeypore  over chicken deaths

During the camp free medical care was provided to the villagers and medicines were distributed.

The district police also distributed sports equipment, musical instruments, clothing, winter clothes, and textbooks to the villagers.

The villagers praised the initiative by Deogarh District Police while at the end of they enjoyed a feast.

You might also like
State

Jewellery, cash stolen from marriage reception venue in Bhubaneswar

State

One dead, several injured as bus overturns in Odisha

Nation

Balangir MP Sangeeta Singh Deo allegedly attacked in Lok Sabha

State

Panic strikes farmers in Jeypore  over chicken deaths

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.