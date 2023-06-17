Another victim of Balasore train accident succumbs while undergoing treatment at SCB

Cuttack: Another victim of the horrific Balasore train accident succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack.

The deceased hailed from Bihar and was 37 years old. He was undergoing treatment at the Trauma ICU of the SCB Hospital. According to the doctor’s report, the deceased also had some kidney-related alignment.

Earlier, two others who were injured in the horrific Balasore train accident succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at SCB Medicals, Cuttack.

On the other hand, CBI is probing for the cause of the Bahanaga train accident. CBI is also looking at whether it is a human-made error or mechanical error or if is there a bigger conspiracy behind the triple train tragedy. The Central Investigation Agency will conduct a thorough investigation in this regard.

It is to be noted here that 291 people were killed while over 1,100 others were injured following a triple train mishap at Bahanaga railway station in Odisha’s Balasore district on June 2. The three trains which were involved in the accident are the 12864 Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express, and a goods train