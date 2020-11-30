Another Spurious Ghee Factory Busted In Odisha’s Cuttack

By WCE 1

Bhubaneswar: In a major crackdown on the food adulteration, the Commissionerate Police today busted a fake ghee factory in Jagatpur industrial area in Cuttack district.

Huge quantities of adulterated ghee, packing materials and machines have been recovered and seized.

Acting on a tip-off, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation along with police raided the ghee manufacturing unit and seized huge quantities of materials worth more than one crore from the factory.

The police have detained two persons for further questioning.

For the past three days, the Commissionerate Police have raided 15 fake units and have seized materials worth more than 4 crore 50 lakhs and around 16 persons have been arrested so far.

