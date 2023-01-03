Another Royal Bengal Tiger skin seized in Odisha

State
By Subadh Nayak 0
Royal Bengal Tiger skin seized in Odisha
Pic Credit: Raj Kumar Nandvanshi

Boudh: The Crime Branch of Odisha Police seized another Royal Bengal Tiger skin seized today and arrested a man for his link with the case in Odisha’s Boudh district today.

The special task force (STF) of the Crime Branch conducted a raid after getting information and nabbed the man while he was attempting to sell Royal Bengal Tiger skin for Rs 10 lakh.

A leopard skin was also seized from his possession, said sources adding that the arrestee, whose identity is yet to be known, will be forwarded to the court following a health check-up at the hospital.

More details are awaited.

