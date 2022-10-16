Another Odisha woman stages protest in front of in-laws’ house

Balasore: Another woman in Odisha staged protest in front of her in laws’ house on Saturday as she was not allowed inside the house. The incident took place in the Sahadevkhunta area in Balasore district of Odisha.

The woman claimed that her in laws agreed to accept her at the Police Station, but after coming to the house, they shut door for her and did not allow her inside the house.

The protesting woman has been identified as Shalini Gupta.

As per reports, the woman had married Rajendra Gupta of the Bank Colony in Sahadevkhunta in last January this year. As per her complaint, her in laws used to physically and mentally torture her.

Few days back she was allegedly sent to Kolkata, to her brother’s place. Later, her in laws also threatened her not to return from Kolkata. She claimed that they even intimidated her that if she would return from Kolkata, they would kill her.

Accordingly, she came along with her father and mother and lodged a complaint at Sahadevkhunta Police Station. The matter was mutually solved and the in laws agreed to take her to their house, as she claimed. However, after reaching home they allegedly locked the house and went somewhere. And hence the lady staged protest in front of the house.

It is to be noted that this is not the first case when a woman has staged protest in front of her in laws’ house to accept her. Earlier, at least two cases had been reported from Ganjam district of Odisha where the women staged protest in front of their in laws’ house.