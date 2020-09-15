Bhubaneswar: Pipli MLA and former minister Pradeep Mahararthy has tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday.

The BJD leader informed about his health condition on his social media site.

“I have tested Covid positive. Those who have come in contact with me in the last few days are requested to get themselves tested if required.”

Recently, around 25 MLAs including Bhubaneswar (North) Sushant Rout, Kendrapara MLA Sashi Bhusan Behera,Talcher MLA Braja Kishore Pradhan, Berhampur MLA Bikram Panda, Chandbali MLA Byomakesh Ray, Khandapada MLA Soumya Ranjan Patnaik have tested positive for Coronavirus.

Worth mentioning, all MLAs will undergo COVID-19 test before the commencement of the monsoon session of the Odisha Legislative Assembly from September 29.