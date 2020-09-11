Bhubaneswar: Odisha Women and Child Development and Mission Shakti Minister Tukuni Sahu has tested positive for COVID-19.

The minister via a tweet informed hat she is under home isolation and her condition is stable. She has also advised people, who had come in contact with her in the last few days, to get themselves tested.

She is the fifth minister from the state to have contracted the virus.

Earlier, Minister for Tourism and Culture Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi, Rural Development and Labour Minister Susanta Singh, Higher Education minister Arun Kumar Sahu and Minister for Textiles, Handlooms & Handicrafts Padmini Dian had also been infected due to Coronavirus.