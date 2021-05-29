Karanjia: Young Odia journalist Asit Kumar Behera on Saturday succumbed to Covid-19 while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Baripada. He was 46.

He tested positive for Covid-19 10 days ago and was hospitalised after his health condition deteriorated.

He was working as a reporter at a private news channel. He took his last breath at around 6.30 AM on Saturday.

Behera was based in Karanjia of Mayurbhanj district.

A pall of gloom descended in the entire Mayurbhanj district after the news of his death.