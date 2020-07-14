Another Odisha journalist dies of COVID-19, Third in State

Berhampur: A 63-year-old journalist from Odisha’s Ganjam district has reportedly died of COVID-19. With this, the Covid-19 death toll of journalists in the State rose to three.

The latest casualty came in the form of a native of Balipadar village and the Buguda correspondent of a weekly Odia newspaper.

As per reports, the scribe succumbed to the deadly novel Coronavirus while undergoing treatment at the TATA COVID Hospital at Sitalapalli on the outskirts of Berhampur.

On July 11, a reporter of a leading Odia daily in Ganjam district had died of COVID-19. On the next day, a journalist of Gajapati district, who was working with a Telugu newspaper, succumbed to the deadly virus.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had, in April, announced ex-gratia payment of Rs 15 lakh to the next of kin of any working journalist who may die due to COVID-19.

So far, Odisha has reported 14280 coronavirus positive cases including 74 deaths.