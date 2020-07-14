Journalist dies of COVID-19
Representation

Another Odisha journalist dies of COVID-19, Third in State

By KalingaTV Bureau

Berhampur: A 63-year-old journalist from Odisha’s Ganjam district has reportedly died of COVID-19.  With this, the Covid-19 death toll of journalists in the State rose to three.

The latest casualty came in the form of a native of Balipadar village and the Buguda correspondent of a weekly Odia newspaper.

As per reports, the scribe succumbed to the deadly novel Coronavirus while undergoing treatment at the TATA COVID Hospital at Sitalapalli on the outskirts of Berhampur.

On July 11, a reporter of a leading Odia daily in Ganjam district had died of COVID-19. On the next day,  a journalist of Gajapati district, who was working with a Telugu newspaper, succumbed to the deadly virus.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had, in April, announced ex-gratia payment of Rs 15 lakh to the next of kin of any working journalist who may die due to COVID-19.

So far, Odisha  has reported 14280 coronavirus positive cases including 74 deaths.

You might also like
State

2 hotels in Kharvel Nagar, Bhubaneswar shut for flouting COVID norms

State

Finally home remedy of COVID19 revealed!

State

Liquor shop employee stabbed to death in Odisha’s Khordha

Entertainment

RGV to cast Rourkela’s Apsara Rani, Nabarangpur’s Wazid Rock as lead pair of…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.