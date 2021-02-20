Another New International Airport In Odisha Soon

By WCE 2
Puri: Puri district in Odisha is all set to have an international airport soon. A team from the Aviation Authority will arrive in Puri next week.

The Puri MP Pinaki Mishra said the team would come to survey the spot allocated for the new International Airport.

This was stated by Pinaki Mishra at an event in Puri. The Chief Minister of Odisha has a special vision for Puri.

With the new image of Puri that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has envisioned, the entire scene of the district is all set to change added, MP Pinaki Mishra.

