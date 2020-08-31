Bhubaneswar: Another MLA of Odisha has tested positive for coronavirus. The legislator has been identified as Chandbali MLA Byomakesh Ray.

Byomakesh himself informed about the development though a social media post. However, said that his condition is stable.

“Tested COVID positive. Requesting all those who have got close contact with me to be cautious and isolate themselves. With the blessings of God I am stable now. Felling very sad not to be able to serve the flood affected people of Chandibali,” said Byomakesh.

Earlier yesterday, another BJD MLA from Baramba Assembly constituency Debi Prasad Mishra tested positive for COVID19.

Till now ten legislators have fallen prey to the deadly virus in Odisha. Below is the list: