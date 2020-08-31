Another MLA Tests COVID Positive In Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Another MLA of Odisha has tested positive for coronavirus. The legislator has been identified as Chandbali MLA Byomakesh Ray.

Byomakesh himself informed about the development though a social media post. However, said that his condition is stable.

“Tested COVID positive. Requesting all those who have got close contact with me to be cautious and isolate themselves. With the blessings of God I am stable now. Felling very sad not to be able to serve the flood affected people of Chandibali,” said Byomakesh.

Earlier yesterday, another BJD MLA from Baramba Assembly constituency Debi Prasad Mishra tested positive for COVID19.

Till now ten legislators have fallen prey to the deadly virus in Odisha. Below is the list:

  1. Pottangi MLA Pitam Padhi,
  2. Bhadrak MLA Sanjib Mallick,
  3. Rural Development, Labour and Employees’ State Insurance Minister (Bhatli MLA) Susanta Singh,
  4. Bhubaneswar (Central) MLA Ananta Narayan Jena,
  5. Khandapada MLA Soumya Ranjan Patnaik,
  6. Polasara MLA Srikant Sahu,
  7. Remuna MLA Sudhanshu Shekhar Parida
  8. Salepur MLA Prasant Behera
  9. Debi Prasad Mishra
  10. Byomakesh Ray
