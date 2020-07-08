Another MLA Tested Positive For COVID19 In Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack: Another Odisha MLA from Cuttack district tested positive for Covid-19 infection.

Officials said, the Salepur legislator Prashant Behera has tested positive for Covid-19, his driver and PSO have also contracted to the virus.

The MLA has been admitted to Covid Hospital.

Contact tracing has started as he had attended many programmes with his supporters.

Earlier, Niligiri MLA Sukanta Ku Nayak had tested positive for the deadly virus Covid-19.

