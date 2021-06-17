Nayagarh: Five days after her disappearance, the mutiliated body of a six-year-old girl was found at an isolated location near the village on Wednesday.

The incident took place at Dhundugadia village under Banigochhal police limits in Nayagarh district.

The minor girl has been identified as Baby Nayak, a native of the same village.

Sources said, Baby went missing since June 12, her father Kuna Nayak and her family members searched her, but failed to trace her. Later, registered a case at Banigochhal police station.

A special team of police led by Nayagarh Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddarth Kataria, launched a search operation to trace the missing minor girl, and recovered the body in a mutilated condition five days after she had gone missing.

The accused youth has also been arrested, informs Nayagarh SP Sidhharth Kataria.

The exact reason behind her death is yet to ascertained, Further investigation is underway.