Another missing minor girl body found in Nayagarh, youth arrested

By WCE 1

Nayagarh: Five days after her disappearance, the mutiliated body of a six-year-old girl was found at an isolated location near the village on Wednesday.

The incident took place at Dhundugadia village under Banigochhal police limits in Nayagarh district.

The minor girl has been identified as Baby Nayak, a native of the same village.

Related News

Miscreants armed with iron rods, sharp weapons, sticks…

Odisha: Vegetable-laden truck overturns in Bhubaneswar,…

Sources said, Baby went missing since June 12, her father Kuna Nayak and her family members searched her, but failed to trace her. Later, registered a case at Banigochhal police station.

A special team of police led by Nayagarh Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddarth Kataria, launched a search operation to trace the missing minor girl, and recovered the body in a mutilated condition five days after she had gone missing.

The accused youth has also been arrested, informs Nayagarh SP Sidhharth Kataria.

The exact reason behind her death is yet to ascertained, Further investigation is underway.

 

You might also like
State

Miscreants armed with iron rods, sharp weapons, sticks damage vehicles in Bhubaneswar

State

Odisha: Vegetable-laden truck overturns in Bhubaneswar, people loot vegetables…

State

Odisha: One Killed, 2 critical in bomb attack in Kamkhayanagar

State

Khordha reports 6 Covid deaths in Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.