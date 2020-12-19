Another minor boy goes missing in Gajapati district, mother files complaint

Mohana: Yet another minor boy went missing in Odisha’s Gajapati district. The boy is said to be a resident of Panchamba village under Mohana police limits of the district.

Earlier on Tuesday, one Fabina Lima of the village had reportedly gone to Dhadhiamba village to collect maize by leaving her 11-year-old son named Apurba Lima.

However, when Fabina returned home on Friday, she found out that her son Apurba was missing from the house, following which she filed a police complaint.

Meanwhile, Mohana police, based on Fabina’s complaint, has started an investigation into the matter to trace the minor boy.