Another low pressure to form over BoB By September 11

Bhubaneswar: The MeT Department, Bhubaneswar on Tuesday has predicted that a fresh low pressure is likely to develop on Bay of Bengal around September 11.

“A fresh Low Pressure area is likely to form over North and adjoining Central Bay of Bengal around 11th September, 2021,” tweeted IMD’s Regional Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar.

The well marked low pressure now lies over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha and under the influence several parts of Odisha are now experiencing moderate to heavy rainfall for the past 24 hours.