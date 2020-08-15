Another low pressure likely to form over Bay of Bengal around August 19, heavy rain warning issued over Odisha

Bhubaneswar: A fresh low pressure is likely to form over north Bay of Bengal around August 19, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre, Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

This will be the fourth low pressure system in succession this month over the Bay of Bengal.

In its latest bulletin, the Met Dept predicted heavy to heavy rainfall in many places in Odisha till tomorrow morning and issued an Orange warning for 7 districts in the state during the period.

“Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Sambalpur, Deogarh, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Angul, Bolangir, Nuapada, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Jajpur & Malkangiri with extremely heavy rainfall at one or two places over the districts of Sambalpur, Deogarh, Bargarh, Jharsuguda and Angul till 8.30 AM of August 16,” it said.

The weathermen also said, heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Koraput during the period and issued Yellow alert for these districts.