Another low pressure forms over Bay of Bengal; Rainfall likely in Odisha from Nov 1

Bhubaneswar: Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over Eastcentral Bay of Bengal and adjoining North Andaman Sea, a low pressure area has formed over Eastcentral Bay of Bengal off Myanmar coast, informed the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

” The Associated cyclonic circulation extends upto 4.5 km above mean sea level. System is likely to move towards Bangladesh coast during next 48 hours. A trough runs from the cyclonic circulation associated with the above low pressure area to Bangladesh across northeast Bay of Bengal and extends upto 1.5 km above mean sea level, ” said the latest bulletin of the Met Centre.

” Dry weather prevailed over the districts of Odisha,” the bulletin added.

The Met Dept. also predicted light rain or thundershower in several places in Odisha from November 1.

The Met Centre’s weather forecast for Odisha for next four days is as follows:

November 1

Light rain or thundershower likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jajpur and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

November 2

Light rain or thundershower likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Ganjam and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

November 3

Light rain or thundershower likely to occur at one or two places over the districts Puri, Ganjam, Gajapati, and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

November 4

Dry weather most likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.