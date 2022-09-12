Another Low Pressure Area likely to form over Bay of Bengal around September 16

Bhubaneswar: Another Low Pressure Area is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal around September 16, 2022. Monsoon is active in Odisha due to low pressure.

Under the influence of the low pressure, most of the places in the state are receiving rainfall. The rainfall will continue till September 14, MeT Department said.

Depression weakens into well marked low pressure in the Bay of Bengal.

Yellow warning has been issued for 13 districts of Odisha today for heavy rain. Similarly, yellow warning has been issued for 8 districts for tomorrow predicting heavy rainfall. Yellow warning has also issued for 8 Odishan districts for heavy rain on September 14. Some places in these districts are likely to receive 7 to 11 cm rainfall.

Due to low pressure the ocean has become more turbulent. Wind speed has been predicted to be around 40 to 50 km/ hr in coming 48 hours. Hence, fishermen have been debarred to venture into the sea.