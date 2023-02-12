Another floating bridge vessel with 100 passengers stuck in Chilika

Satapada: Another floating bridge vessel got stuck in Chilika Lake near Satapada in Puri district on Sunday morning. As many as 100 passengers were stranded after the floating bridge vessel in which they were aboard stuck due to a technical glitch.

The incident took place in Janhikuda-Satapada under Krushnapada block in Puri district of Odisha. The vessel was heading from Satapada to Janhikuda when it got stuck just after one kilometer from the shore.

According to reports, the floating bridge vessel was carrying above 100 passengers along with two buses and 10 bikes.

Reportedly, the floating bridge vessel along with the passengers was ferrying from Satapada to Janhikuda ghat today morning when it got stranded.

After being informed, Chilika Development Authority (CDA) officials went to the spot and undertook the repairing work of the floating bridge vessel.