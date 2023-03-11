Another Fire breaks out at Puri Railway Station

Puri: Another fire broke out near the Puri Railway station on Saturday morning after massive fire was extinguished at Laxmi Market Complex after 36 hours of ordeal.

Report says, a garbage pile near the railway track caught fire near the station. The locals saw the fire and informed the railway authorities.

On being informed, the fire personnel reached the spot and doused the flames immediately. However, no one was hurt in the incident and there was no damage to the railway assests. The trains are currently not allowed to pass on the track.

The railway station manager and the officials are present at the spot. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) and DRP Police are investigating into the matter.

The exact reason of the fire is yet to be ascertained .