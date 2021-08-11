Another female elephant found dead in Keonjhar, 4 jumbos die within one month

Keonjhar: Another female elephant was found dead near Sarukudar jungle in Keonjhar district on Wednesday.

The carcass of the animal was spotted lying in the jungle by some locals, said reports. Earlier, on Aug 7 a carcass of another elephant was found at Talachampei area in Keonjhar district. The death 4 jumbos within a month in the jungle have triggered resentment among the locals.

Similarly an elephant was found dead at Ranjagarh reserve jungle in Dhenkanal district yesterday. The jumbo was injured and it traveled all way to Dhenkanal district from Keonjhar area. The elephant was being treated by Keonjhar and Dhenkanal forest officials.

