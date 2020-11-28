Cuttack: In a major crackdown on food adulteration units, Commissionerate Police busted a fake ghee manufacturing unit at Nuabazar chowk area under Chauliaganj police limits in Cuttack district of Odisha on Saturday.

One person has been detained in this connection while Police seized fake ghee amounting to more than Rs.4 lakh in this connection.

The Investigating officer said that the adulterated ghee was found to be made from chemicals, palm oil and ghee essence during the raid. Ghee is a milk product and the seized items do not have any milk product in it.

Similarly, Police also busted a fake spice unit in Chauliaganj Thana area. Police raided the factory at the Badimula area and seized the fake items worth more than Rs. 1 lakh.

It is to be noted that few days back another fake ghee factory had been busted in Cuttack city in the Jagatpur area.