Another Elephant Dies In Odisha, Fourth Death In Ten Days

Kalahandi: Elephant deaths in Odisha refuse to cease as another 45-year-old elephant was found dead near Ghusurigudi in Karlapat Wild Life Sanctuary in Kalahandi district.

This is the fourth elephants death in Kalahandi in past ten days.

The carcass of the animal was spotted lying in the jungle by the officials Kalahandi (South) Forest Division.

The exact reason behind the elephant death will be known after they receive the post-mortem report, said officials.

The preliminary investigation suggested the animal might have died due to septicemia,informed the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Kalahandi (South) Forest Division, T Ashok Kumar.

An expert team from Bhubaneswar medical will reach Kalahandi and start an investigation along with the forest officials to know the exact the reason behind the jumbos death.