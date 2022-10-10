Another Elephant carcass found in Mayurbhanj of Odisha

Baripada: The state continues to witness the carcasses of elephants in a frequent manner, as a carcass on an elephant has been recovered near Dangadiha area under Thakurmunda Range of Karanjia in the Mayurbhanj district of Odisha today.

According to reports, the local people in the morning found the carcass of the elephant in an abandoned state.

Immediately, the local people informed the forest department regarding the carcass of the tusker.

Soon the officials of the Forest department reached the spot, seized the carcass and sent it for postmortem.

Besides, Karanjia Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) had also reached the spot and enquired about the carcass with the local people.

In the meantime, the forest department has initiated a probe into the matter, to find out how the tusker died and under what circumstances.

According to sources, after the postmortem reports are out, the reason behind the thusker’s death will be unveiled

It is to be noted that in a similar kind of incident on September 10, The carcass of an elephant was found in Tunguri forest under Banki forest range of Cuttack district in Odisha. Probe has been initiated by the Forest department to find the reason for the tusker’s death.