Cuttack Sishu Bhawan

Another COVID19 positive case detected in Cuttack Sishu Bhawan

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack: A six-year-old boy , who  was brought  to the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Post Graduate Institute of Paediatrics in Cuttack, popularly known as Sishu Bhawan, for treatment, has been tested positive for COVID-19, an official said on Wednesday.

The minor boy is a resident of Jagatsinghpur district in Odisha and he has been admitted to a designated COVID hospital for further treatment , he added.

This is second COVID-19 positive case detected in Sishu Bhawan here. Earlier an ailing child from Salepur block in the district, who was brought to the OPD of the institution, was tested  positive for Covid-19.

The Sishu Bhawan has shut down its OPD for indefinite period following detection of the first COVID-19 positive case.

