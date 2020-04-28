Another COVID positive patient recovered in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar
Bhubaneswar: Another COVID positive patient from Bhubaneswar recovered today and was discharged from the hospital, intimated the Health and Family Welfare Department of Odisha.
After this one, the total recovered cases in the State are now 38.
With this, 26 COVID positive patients recovered in Bhubaneswar.
One more Covid patient of Bhubaneswar has recovered and tested negative for #COVID19. He is being discharged.
The total recovered cases in the State are now 38. #OdishaFightsCorona
— H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) April 28, 2020