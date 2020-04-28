One COVID positive patient recovered in Odisha's Bhubaneswar

Another COVID positive patient recovered in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Another COVID positive patient from Bhubaneswar recovered today and was discharged from the hospital, intimated the Health and Family Welfare Department of Odisha.

After this one, the total recovered cases in the State are now 38.

With this, 26 COVID positive patients recovered in Bhubaneswar.

