Bhubaneswar: Another COVID 19 Positive found patient of Odisha recovered today. The youth from Kalahandi who had a travel history of Baharain tested negative for COVID 19. He is now at Aswini Covid hospital in Cuttack.

Accordingly, now the total number of corona positive found people who recovered becomes 13 after this case. In the first phase 2 people had recovered, then 10 others and now this one.

The Health and Family Welfare Department of Odisha revealed it in its official Twitter handle. The post reads, “Happy to share that one Covid positive case of Kalahandi district, presently at Ashwini Covid hospital, Cuttack, has recovered and tested negative for COVID-19. Our best wishes to him”.