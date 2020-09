Bhubaneswar: Another BJD Leader and Pallahara MLA Mukesh Kumar Pal has tested positive for COVID-19, the legislator informed today.

The legislator took to twitter and shared the news of being COVID positive, “He has been advised by doctor to undergo home isolation as he was asymptomatic. His condition was stated to be stable. Pal urged those who came in contact with him recently to undergo COVID-19 test”