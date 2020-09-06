Another BJD MLA Of Odisha Tests COVID-19 Positive

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar:  Ruling Biju Janta Dal (BJD) Laxmipur MLA Prabhu Jani tested positive for COVID-19 and has been advised to stay back at home.

MLA Jani tested positive for the virus on Saturday and urged people who had come in contact with him to test themselves and have appealed all to maintain social distancing  and use masks.

Yesterday, MLA from Anandapur constituency Bhagirathi Sethy also tested positive for COVID.

Also Read: Anandapur MLA Bhagirathi Sethy tests positive for Covid-19

Similarly, BJD MLAs Soumya Ranjan Patnaik, Bishnubrata Routray, Susant Rout, Ananta Narayan Jena, Bikram Panda, Byomakesh Ray, Debi Prasad Mishra, Pritam Padhi, Sanjib Mallick, Sunanda Das, Srikant Sahu, Sudhanshu Shekhar Parida, Prasanta Muduli  and Prasant Behera tested positive for the virus.

Odisha has so far reported 1,20, 221 Covid-19 cases of which  29, 299 are active cases, according to the State Health Department.

 

