Another area declared micro containment zone in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Yet another area in Bhubaneswar was declared as micro containment by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday.

“Several positive cases have been detected in Block-B, Lord Gunjan Palace Apartment, Near Rasulgarh Square, Bhubaneswar and to contain further spread of COVID-19 it is necessary to make the affected area as a containment zone and to restrict public from entering into and going out of the containment zone,” said BMC in a notification.

The notification further said that in the larger public interest and with a view to contain the spread of COVID-19, it is hereby directed to implement the following directions:

The Block-B of Lord Gunjan Palace Apartment, Near Rasulgarh Square, Ward No. 31, Bhubaneswar is hereby declared as a Containment Zone. No public shall be allowed to move into the Containment Zone and the inhabitants within the containment zone shall not move out. All the inhabitants within the containment zone shall strictly remain at home. BMC will supply essentials and ensure medical requirements for the inhabitants in the Containment Zone. Prafulla Swain. Ward Officer. Ward No. 31 (9437778200) and Amiya Swain, Ward Officer, Ward No. 33 (9937481164) shall remain in-charge of supplies whereas Dr. Jyotirmayee Jena (9776923178) shall remain in-charge of medical requirements of the citizens inside the containment area.

It is to be noted here that BMC had earlier declared the HIG-II-61, Lane 3, Satyasai Enclave, Khandagiri in Ward No.49 as Micro-containment zone.