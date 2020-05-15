Bhubaneswar: The State Capital city of Odisha witnessed yet another case of animal cruelty on Friday as a stray dog was reportedly found dead with legs tied up.

As per a complaint filed by the activists of ‘People For Animals’ at Saheed Nagar police station here, a dog whom they fondly called ‘KALU’ was found dead in front of Shree Marble near Esplanade Mall this morning.

One Trimans Sehgal, an animal activist, who used to regularly feed ‘KALU’ and other stray dogs on the spot found the dog dead. She claimed that the animal was completely healthy as she had given him food yesterday. However, the dog was found dead under mysterious circumstances with legs being died up with rope.

The members of ‘People For Animals’ termed the death of ‘KALU’ as an act of murder and cruelty. They said that it is violating many acts and rules under different sections as per the provision in the law.

The killing of dogs is illegal under section 428/429 which is punishable both imprisonment and fine, they said adding that this is also violation of section 11 of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

The animal activists requested the police to probe the death of the animal and take stringent action against its killer.