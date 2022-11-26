Another accused of Cuttack Malgodam murder case arrested, reveals Dhal Samanta Brothers’ link

Cuttack: The special squad of the Commissionerate Police arrested yet another accused of the Cuttack Malgodam murder case that took place in 2014. The arrested person has been identified as Wasim aka Sk. Abdul Wasim, a resident of Lalbagh Police Station area.

It is to be noted here that on November 12, 2014, at around 4 PM, while deceased Mohammad Farook Tayab was seating in his shop at Malgodown Business Centre, accused persons came in two motorcycles and opened fire from their mousers from close proximity. As a result, Mohammad Farook Tayab fell down on the spot, later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack and died.

The accused had reportedly killed Mohammad Farook Tayab as he refused to pay extortion money of Rs 30 lakh, which they had demanded.

Later, Mohammad Farook Tayab’s wife Ishrat Jahan filed a case at Malgodown Police Station over the matter and demanded the arrest of the accused persons.

During the investigation, seven accused persons were arrested and 5 accused persons were remanded in this case. But accused Sk. Abdul Wasim who was absconded for the last 8 years was arrested yesterday at 6.30 PM.

During interrogation, Sk. Abdul Wasim confessed his involvement in this case. He also stated that he along with his associates were committed the crime as per the direction of notorious gangster D-Brothers (Sushil and Sushant Dhalasamant).

With the arrest of Sk. Abdul Wasim, police is said to have arrested all the accused involved in the murder case.