Another 905 Patients Recovered From Coronavirus In Odisha

Odisha Covid 19 Recovery Cases: Another 905 Patients Recovered From Coronavirus
Bhubaneswar: A total of 905 more patients recovered from the deadly coronavirus in Odisha, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department.
With the recovery of another 905 Covid patients, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 305813.
With 92 recovery cases Sundergarh district topped the list of the recovery today. This was filled by Keonjhar (60 cases) and Cuttack district (59 cases).
Here is the complete list of the recovery cases reportedly from various districts of the State:
92 from Sundargarh
60 from Keonjhar
59 from Cuttack
49 from Mayurbhanj
48 from Khordha
43 from Jagatsinghpur
43 from Sambalpur
41 from Kalahandi
40 from Nuapada 3
9 from Angul
39 from Jajpur
39 from Kendrapara
39 from Puri
32 from Boudh
27 from Baleswar
27 from Bargarh
26 from Bolangir
22 from Nayagarh
20 from Jharsuguda
17 from Ganjam
14 from Nabarangpur
12 from Malkangiri
11 from Dhenkanal
10 from Bhadrak
10 from Koraput
9 from Kandhamal
7 from Sonepur
4 from Deogarh
4 from Gajapati
2 from Rayagada
20 from State Pool