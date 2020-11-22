Another 905 Patients Recovered From Coronavirus In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: A total of 905 more patients recovered from the deadly coronavirus in Odisha, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department.

With the recovery of another 905 Covid patients, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 305813.

With 92 recovery cases Sundergarh district topped the list of the recovery today. This was filled by Keonjhar (60 cases) and Cuttack district (59 cases).

Here is the complete list of the recovery cases reportedly from various districts of the State:

92 from Sundargarh

60 from Keonjhar

59 from Cuttack

49 from Mayurbhanj

48 from Khordha

43 from Jagatsinghpur

43 from Sambalpur

41 from Kalahandi

40 from Nuapada 3

9 from Angul

39 from Jajpur

39 from Kendrapara

39 from Puri

32 from Boudh

27 from Baleswar

27 from Bargarh

26 from Bolangir

22 from Nayagarh

20 from Jharsuguda

17 from Ganjam

14 from Nabarangpur

12 from Malkangiri

11 from Dhenkanal

10 from Bhadrak

10 from Koraput

9 from Kandhamal

7 from Sonepur

4 from Deogarh

4 from Gajapati

2 from Rayagada

20 from State Pool