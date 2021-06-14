Bhubaneswar: A total of 8182 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the deadly coronavirus in Odisha in the last 24 hours, informed the Health and Family Welfare Department on Monday.

According to details shared by the health department, the highest number of recovery cases have been reported from Khurda district (987) followed by Cuttack (867) and Angul (745).

The district-wise recovery cases in the state are as follows:

987 from Khordha

867 from Cuttack

745 from Anugul

516 from Jajapur

423 from Baleswar

418 from Nayagarh

397 from Jagatsinghpur

367 from Mayurbhanj

332 from Dhenkanal

304 from Puri

303 from Boudh

267 from Sundargarh

242 from Koraput

237 from Bhadrak

224 from Kendrapara

182 from Bargarh

171 from Nabarangpur

164 from Kalahandi

114 from Keonjhar

110 from Rayagada

102 from Sambalpur

97 from Malkangiri

88 from Bolangir

84 from Sonepur

69 from Jharsuguda

67 from Kandhamal

55 from Ganjam

45 from Gajapati

30 from Deogarh

30 from Nuapada

145 from State Pool