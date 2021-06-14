Bhubaneswar: A total of 8182 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the deadly coronavirus in Odisha in the last 24 hours, informed the Health and Family Welfare Department on Monday.
According to details shared by the health department, the highest number of recovery cases have been reported from Khurda district (987) followed by Cuttack (867) and Angul (745).
The district-wise recovery cases in the state are as follows:
987 from Khordha
867 from Cuttack
745 from Anugul
516 from Jajapur
423 from Baleswar
418 from Nayagarh
397 from Jagatsinghpur
367 from Mayurbhanj
332 from Dhenkanal
304 from Puri
303 from Boudh
267 from Sundargarh
242 from Koraput
237 from Bhadrak
224 from Kendrapara
182 from Bargarh
171 from Nabarangpur
164 from Kalahandi
114 from Keonjhar
110 from Rayagada
102 from Sambalpur
97 from Malkangiri
88 from Bolangir
84 from Sonepur
69 from Jharsuguda
67 from Kandhamal
55 from Ganjam
45 from Gajapati
30 from Deogarh
30 from Nuapada
145 from State Pool