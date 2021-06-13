Another 7733 Covid patients recovered in Odisha, tally climbs to 796799

Bhubaneswar: A total of 7733 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the deadly virus in Odisha in the last 24 hours, informed the Health and Family Welfare Department on Sunday.

According to details shared by the health department, the highest number of recovery cases were reported from Khurda district (1203) followed by Cuttack (808) and Dhenkanal (499).

Check the district-wise recovery cases: