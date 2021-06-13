Another 7733 Covid patients recovered in Odisha, tally climbs to 796799

Bhubaneswar: A total of 7733 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the deadly virus in Odisha in the last 24 hours, informed the Health and Family Welfare Department on Sunday.
According to details shared by the health department, the highest number of recovery cases were reported from Khurda district (1203) followed by Cuttack (808) and Dhenkanal (499).
Check the district-wise recovery cases:
- 1203 from Khurda,
- 808 from Cuttack
- 499 from Dhenkanal
- 393 from Balesore
- 390 from Mayurbhanj
- 386 from Jajapur
- 381 from Anugul
- 353 from Puri
- 278 from Bhadrak
- 265 from Sundargarh
- 209 from Boudh
- 209 from Rayagada
- 200 from Jagatsinghpur
- 196 from Nabarangpur
- 185 from Kendrapara
- 185 from Koraput
- 184 from Bargarh
- 172 from Keonjhar
- 166 from Kalahandi
- 151 from Nayagarh
- 123 from Malkangiri
- 107 from Sambalpur
- 92 from Ganjam
- 81 from Balangir
- 80 from Jharsuguda
- 63 from Sonepur
- 62 from Deogarh
- 49 from Kandhamal
- 44 from Gajapati
- 31 from Nuapada
- 188 from State Pool