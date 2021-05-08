Another 7664 Covid patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Health and Family Welfare Department on Saturday informed that a total of 7664 Covid-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in the last 24 hours.

With the fresh recoveries of 182 cases, the number of recovery in the State rose to 439322 today.

Here is the district-wise list of the recovered cases:

961 from Khordha

512 from Puri

509 from Cuttack

473 from Sundargarh

464 from Anugul

461 from Bolangir

437 from Jharsuguda

353 from Nuapada

334 from Bargarh

330 from Nabarangpur

321 from Sambalpur

290 from Jajapur

289 from Kalahandi

220 from Mayurbhanj

192 from Rayagada

161 from Ganjam

154 from Keonjhar

140 from Nayagarh

122 from Sonepur

114 from Jagatsinghpur

99 from Koraput

97 from Baleswar

91 from Bhadrak

78 from Gajapati

77 from Kendrapara

75 from Deogarh

45 from Kandhamal

31 from Malkangiri

22 from Dhenkanal

20 from Boudh

192 from State Pool