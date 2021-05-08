Another 7664 Covid patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Health and Family Welfare Department on Saturday informed that a total of 7664 Covid-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in the last 24 hours.
With the fresh recoveries of 182 cases, the number of recovery in the State rose to 439322 today.
Here is the district-wise list of the recovered cases:
961 from Khordha
512 from Puri
509 from Cuttack
473 from Sundargarh
464 from Anugul
461 from Bolangir
437 from Jharsuguda
353 from Nuapada
334 from Bargarh
330 from Nabarangpur
321 from Sambalpur
290 from Jajapur
289 from Kalahandi
220 from Mayurbhanj
192 from Rayagada
161 from Ganjam
154 from Keonjhar
140 from Nayagarh
122 from Sonepur
114 from Jagatsinghpur
99 from Koraput
97 from Baleswar
91 from Bhadrak
78 from Gajapati
77 from Kendrapara
75 from Deogarh
45 from Kandhamal
31 from Malkangiri
22 from Dhenkanal
20 from Boudh
192 from State Pool