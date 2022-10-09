Another 75 Covid patients recover in Odisha in 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has registered another 75 Covid-19 recovered patients, said the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department on October 9. With this development, the total Covid-19 recovered patients in Odisha have reached to 13,25,111.

The recovered patients are being discharged from various facilities across the state, informed the Health department through its official Twitter handle.

According to the H&FW department of the state, the highest recoveries were made in Khordha (12), Baleswar (9) and Sundargarh (7). The details of the recovered cases are mentioned below.

12 from Khordha

9 from Baleswar

7 from Sundargarh

6 from Nayagarh

6 from Nuapada

5 from Boudh

4 from Jajapur

4 from Puri

3 from Sambalpur

3 from Sonepur

2 from Bargarh

2 from Bolangir

2 from Gajapati

2 from Kendrapara

2 from Mayurbhanj

1 from Cuttack

1 from Deogarh

1 from Jagatsinghpur

1 from Kalahandi

2 from State Pool

Odisha has reported 89 new covid-19 positive cases for October 8. The total Covid-19 cases included 6 positives between 0-18 years, informed Information and Public Relations Department (I & PR Department, Odisha).

Out of the total cases, 53 cases are quarantine cases while the rest 36 cases are local contacts. The cumulative tested cases in Odisha are 33653178. The active cases in the state are 588.