Another 7 Covid patients recovered in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: As many as 7 more patients have recovered from Covid-19 in Odisha, informed the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department today.

With this development, the total Covid-19 recovered patients in the State now stands at 12,78,877.

The recovered patients are being discharged from hospitals in five districts of the state, informed the Health department through its official Twitter handle.

Here are the detail of the recovery cases reported in the last 24 hours:

2 from Khurda 2 from Sambalpur 1 from Jajapur 1 from Kandhamal 1 from Kendrapara



Earlier today, a total of 8 new COVID positive cases including five from quarantine centre and three are local contacts were detected in Odisha in the last 24 hours. With this, the active cases of the State currently stand at 161.